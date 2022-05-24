22nd Physics Olympiad begins at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: The 22nd Physics Olympiad started at Graphic Era, here, today. This is the first time since 2012 that this most prestigious Olympiad of Physics has been organised in India. Due to Covid, Asian Physics Olympiad 2022 is being organised via online medium. Scientists and students from 28 countries are involved in this three-day Olympiad.

While inaugurating the Asian Paints Olympiad 2022 at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium of Graphic Era Hill University, Chief Guest and Director, Health Safety in Environmental Group, Baba Atomic Research Centre and National Radiation Emergency Response Department of Atomic Energy, Dr DK Aswal said that the event is very special because, today, after 10 years, India has got the opportunity to host it. Physics is a Fundamental Science and Origin of Life. Social Science and Commerce also connect with environment and international trade.

Measurements like metres, kilograms are also the result of the metrology of physics. He said that the most important thing for physics is the accuracy of its data, from the teacher’s laser pointer to doctor’s state-of-the-art equipment.

President, Indian Association of Physics Teachers , Professor PK Ahluwalia, said that the Olympiad is a celebration of creativity, hard work and independent thought. He spoke about the achievements of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers from 1984 till date. Participating virtually in this Olympiad from Mumbai, Director, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science and Education Professor, Arun Bhattacharjee said that this Olympiad is a meeting place for university level demands from across the globe where they learn and share knowledge outside books.

Asian Physics Olympiad President Professor Leang Chuan Kwek from Singapore joined online and said that physics and imagination have no limits and more girls should participate in this Olympiad. There is a need for a rule that every country is represented by two girl students. The Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era University, Professor Dr J Kumar, warmly welcomed the participants and said that organising the Olympiad at the university is proof of the global approach of Graphic Era Group.

Also present at the event were Graphic Era Deemed University Chancellor Professor Dr RC Joshi, Director General Professor Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr HN Nagaraja, Senior Officers of Graphic Era University, Teachers and Students. The Convenor of Asian Physics Olympiad’s and Dean, Allied Sciences, Dr Vijay Gupta, Organising Secretary Dr Ravi Bhattacharya, said that it will last for 3 days and 28 countries are participating. The new achievements and challenges of the world in the field of physics will be discussed in detail.

Taiwan handed over the Olympiad flag to India. The flag of the Physics Olympiad was brought to Dehradun and today it was handed over to Graphic Era from India. Taiwan’s representative handed over the flag to the Chief Guest Dr DK Aswal amidst thunderous applause.