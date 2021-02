The mortal remains of former Petroleum minister, Captain Satish Sharma were immersed in the Ganga at Haridwar, by his family members including his son Sameer Sharma, daughter Sharika Sharma and son-in-law Rahul Bhat. Amongst the Congressmen present on the occasion were representative of Sonia Gandhi, Kishori Lal Sharma, Kalyan Singh Gandhi from Raibareli, Ashvini Sharma from Ludhiana, Rohit Singh, Sandeep Tiwari, Sanjay Singh from Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie and Dehradun.