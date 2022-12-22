24 December readied to be red-letter day in the calendar of Swami Rama Himalayan University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Dec: It would be a matter of great pride for the graduating students of SRHU, to receive their degrees by none other than veteran leader Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India, at the annual convocation ceremony of SRHU.

Also present on the occasion would be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami as Special Guest, and Education and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat as the Guest of honour.

This ceremonial assemblage of students, parents and guests on 24th December 2022, promises to be a historical one in the calendar of Swami Rama Himalayan University .

On this day as many as 1316 students, from various programs are all set to receive their respective degrees upon successful completion of their various courses, including Medical, Paramedical, Nursing, Engineering, Management, Yoga and Biosciences.

PG Diplomas too would be conferred on the day .

Singh is one of the senior-most political leaders of the country. He has previously served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and as a Cabinet Minister in the Vajpayee Government. He was the Home Minister in the first Modi Ministry. He also served as the minister of Road Transport and Highways and Agriculture under the prime ministership of Vajpayee.

VC SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated that preparations are in full swing to make the event a memorable one. “It is a matter of pride for us that SRHU has within a span of few years of its founding become a coveted centre of learning, imparting quality education, especially for students from the interiors of Uttarakhand and adjoining states. Credit it due to our teachers, staff and students for making the institution a proud establishment. The mission of Swami Rama Himalayan University is to transform lives by nurturing excellence in the creation and dissemination of knowledge through research, innovation and technology, for providing service to humanity in consonance with the ideals of Swami Rama . We are thrilled that Rajnath ji has consented to be the Chief Guest.”

Continuing further he said, “We at Swami Rama Himalayan University aspire to be recognized amongst the top Universities of India, by fostering life-long learning, creativity and service.”

It was in 2016 that the first convocation was held wherein the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest. In 2017 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest, while Baby Rani Maurya was chief guest in 2019.

This post-Covid year apart from the degrees, as many as 24 toppers will be awarded with Gold Medals. Three students will receive Best Graduate Award and five students will receive Ph. D degrees.