24 super specialist doctors appointed under ‘You Quote, We Pay’ scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: The first deployment of specialist and super specialist doctors has been made in Uttarakhand on contractual basis, under the newly announced ‘ You Quote , We Pay ” scheme in the state. These doctors will be given a salary of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per month as quoted by them. Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that with the deployment of specialist and super specialist doctors , remote areas of the state will be able to avail the benefits of better health facilities, now.

He added that the Health Department has been making efforts for a long time to overcome the shortage of specialist and super specialist doctors in the hill districts of the state. In the first phase of the newly announced scheme , ‘ You Quote We Pay ’, 24 doctors have been selected. These doctors include pathologists, gynaecologists, anaesthesiologists, surgeons, paediatricians and orthopedics and have been posted in regions as far as Chamoli and Pithoragarh and also in convenient locations of districts Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar. The newly appointed doctors have been appointed under the National Health Mission with the aim of augmenting better medical facilities in every area of the state, including in remote and hilly locations which face a severe shortage or absence of specialist doctors at present. Usually, those transferred to these locations usually manage to avoid being posted there, hence the need to hire doctors on contractual basis for these locations.