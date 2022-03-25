25,000 devotees participate in ‘Nagar Parikramma’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Mar: Under the leadership of Mahant Devendra Dass, the ‘Nagar Parikramma’ was carried out here today. Doonites welcomed the Parikramma with showers of flowers on the devotees.

The occasion was the third day of the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Rai. Doonites flocked in the thousands throughout the route to give a hearty welcome to the procession. Throughout the route, Doonites had arranged for langar and refreshment for the Sangat. The devotees were blessed by Mahant Devendra Dass on the occasion.

The ‘Nagar Parikramma’ started from the Darbar Sahib premises at 7:30 a.m. in the morning. It reached Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bindal, via Saharanpur Chowk and Kanwali Road. Here the devotees were offered ‘prasad’ of ‘Chana’ ‘Murmura’ and ‘Gur’. From there, it reached Tilak Road, Tagore Villa and then the Clock-Tower. The Doonites welcomed the procession there with melodious playing of the ‘Dhol’. Slogans were raised in praise of Guru Ram Rai.

From there, the procession reached Lakhi Bagh Police Station through Paltan Bazaar, on to Ritha Mandi and then Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh. Here, the devotees were given ‘prasad’ of sugarcane. After this, the devotees paid obeisance at the samadhis of previous Mahants. The ‘Sangat’ then returned to the Darbar Sahib at noon. During the procession, many dignitaries, MLAs and office-bearers of political parties and other organisations welcomed the ‘Sangat’.

The ‘vidai’ of the ‘Sangat’ and ‘Masandas’ took place at the Darbar Sahib at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., ‘prasad’ was distributed.

Mahant Devendra Das appreciated Doonites’ display of affection for the ‘Sangat’.

Manager of the Mela Organising Committee, KC Juyal expressed thanks and gratitude to the police, administration, Nagar Nigam, and all the people for assisting in the successful holding of the event.

After the Prasad of ‘khushi’ was distributed at the Darbar Sahib, most of the devotees returned to their home states. They danced enthusiastically to various bhajans.