25th ICPSU Volley Ball Tournament begins at THDCIL

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 17 Mar: The 25th Inter Central Power Sector Undertakings (ICPSU) Volley Ball Tournament commenced today at THDC India Limited (THDCIL), Rishikesh, under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board (PSCB), Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Vijay Goel, Director (Personnel) inaugurated the 3 day Tournament that will take place from 17 to 19 March. RK Vishnoi, Director (Technical), was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony, Vijay Goel formally declared the tournament open. He stressed on the importance of sports and encouraged everyone to proactively contribute to promoting the Khelo India Campaign in the wider national Interest. He added that, while playing the tournament, everyone should follow the Covid-19 guidelines for safety and maintaining social distancing in letter and spirit. Goel and Vishnoi also encouraged the participants by playing volleyball in the field with the players.

A total of 9 teams of Power Sector – Ministry of Power (MOP), Government of India, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and host team THDC India Limited (THDCIL) are participating in this tournament. NK Prasad, AGM (P&A) delivered the Welcome Address.

On the first day of tournament, major matches played were: first match THDCIL V/S SJVNL, second match PGCIL V/S DVC, third match PGCIL V/S REC and fourth match was CEA V/S NHPC.

THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country.