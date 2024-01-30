271 needy persons benefit from Disabled Assistance Camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a ‘Divyangjan Assistance Camp’ at Radhakrishna Temple in Doon Vihar, here, held as part of the ‘Seva Week’ being observed from 25 to 31 January by the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mussoorie Assembly, to celebrate the coming birthday of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi. It was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon.

On this occasion, Dhami and Joshi provided necessary equipment like spectacles, hearing aids, canes, tricycles, wheelchairs to the disabled people at the camp. Eye and ear tests were also held.

Ganesh Joshi expressed gratitude to all the party workers. He said that a community hall would be constructed in Doon Vihar at a cost of Rs 65 lakh. Also, a vendor zone would be built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh for street vendors. He thanked all the workers for celebrating his birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’.

Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ganesh Joshi along with party workers and area residents heard the 109th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”, at booth number 51 of Doon Vihar.

Under the Seva Week, 3 tricycles, 14 wheel chairs, 35 walking sticks, 12 crutches, 167 spectacles and 50 hearing aids were provided free of cost to people at the ‘Divyangjan Sahayata Camp’. During this, EDP in-charge Jagdish Lakheda, Pramil Chaudhary, Amod Singh, Bhaskar Gurung, Vedant Singh, Anjani Kumar, Chanchal Singh, and Sopik Das were also present.

Others included Vinay Ruhela, Kailash Pant, Councillor Sanjay Nautiyal, Booth President Nisha Sharma, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Programme Coordinator Poonam Nautiyal, General Secretary Surendra Rana, Mandal General Secretary Ashish Thapa, Ankit Joshi, Social Media Incharge Pramod Thapa, Rakesh Chadha, District Panchayat Vice President Deepak Pundir, Niranjan Doval along with BJP workers and local residents.