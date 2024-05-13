27th Gardner Premier League Indoor Cricket Tournament concludes with exciting finals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 May: The 27th Gardner Premier League (GPL) Indoor Cricket Tournament wrapped up its 2024 edition with an electrifying showcase of talent and passion, featuring 24 boys’ and 16 girls’ teams. Held from 27 April to 11 May, cricket enthusiasts witnessed over 90 hours of intense indoor cricket action, filled with drama, suspense, and unforgettable moments.

In a closely contested Girls final match, St Thomas’ College faced off against St Jude’s School. Winning the toss, St Thomas’ College elected to field first. St Jude’s School set a target of 49 runs, with Udita leading the batting charge with 18 runs. However, St Thomas’ College chased down the target with determination, securing victory by 6 wickets. Divyanshi emerged as the highest scorer for St Thomas’ College with 13 runs.

In a high-octane encounter, in the Boys final match, Doon Public School, Bhaniyawala clashed with St Jude’s School. Opting to bat after winning the toss, St Jude’s School posted a total of 46 runs. Priyanshu showcased a commendable performance with 19 runs. However, Doon Public School, Bhaniyawala, displayed excellent batting skills, achieving the target with 6 wickets in hand. Paritosh emerged as the highest scorer for Doon Public School, Bhaniyawala with 22 runs.

The matches were officiated by experienced umpires Ashish Singh and Suraj Kumar, with Shakti Singh serving as the scorer, ensuring fair play and accurate record-keeping throughout the tournament.

The grand finale of the GPL welcomed distinguished guests, and Chief Guest Dr Anuj S Singh, Principal of Prakriti Valley School, Dehradun, while Dr Sandhya Singh gave away the prizes. The Chief Guest, Dr Anuj S Singh, commended the participants and organisers for their efforts and achievements. Other notable guests included GIG Mann, ex-MLA and Director of Carman Residential & Day School, Dalanwala, David Hilton, Principal, Hiltons School, VR Gardner, Director of St Jude’s School, DPS Gupta, Principal of Guru Nanak Academy, and others.