28th Mahasamadhi Day of Swami Rama to be observed on 13 Nov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: The 28th Mahasamadhi Day of Dr Swami Rama, the Founder of Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT), will be observed on 13 November just as every year. Preparations for the event are in full swing. Padma Shri awardee Swami Bharat Bhushan will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The Chairman of HIHT’s Executive Committee and the Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Dr Vijay Dhasmana, stated that the 28th Mahasamadhi Day of Dr Swami Rama would be organised with grandeur. Extensive preparations are underway to make the event a huge success.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana revealed that the social organisation, “Young India Association, Alwar, Rajasthan”, will be presented the Swami Rama Humanitarian Award-2023 for its exceptional contributions in the field of environmental and water conservation, organic farming, and promoting self-governance in rural areas. It has successfully provided water to nearly 1000 villages struggling with water scarcity. For this achievement, the organisation will also receive a gold medal, a certificate of excellence, and a cash award of Rs 10 lakh.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana further shared that, during the event, the outstanding employees of HIHT would be honoured with the “Outstanding Employee Awards”. Additionally, the launch of HIHT’s 2024 annual calendar would take place. Swami Ram’s disciples will also participate in the celebration.