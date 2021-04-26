2nd Corona wave hits business in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie: 25 Apr: The second wave of Corona has hit the hotel and restaurant business, particularly in Mussoorie. Tourists have turned their backs on Mussoorie and most of the hotels and restaurants have been closed. Once again, employees working in hotels and restaurants are facing a crisis of livelihood. Many hotel and restaurant owners have begun to dismiss employees.

State President of the Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association Sandeep Sahni said that business has been hit due to corona infection and they still have to pay taxes. The hotel-restaurant business has become a loss making activity. The government needs to give tax concessions. Until life becomes completely normal, the business would not come back on track. He said that Uttarakhand suffered a huge revenue loss because of the adverse impact on the tourism business in the past year, which had not yet been compensated. Recently, there was some momentum in the tourism industry but once again the second wave of corona infection has hit the business. He said that all the people related to the hotel and restaurant industry were hoping that this time during the summer season, along with the Chardham Yatra and Kumbh Mela, there would be some relief but that had proven an illusion. The fate of the employees working in the same hotel and restaurant is also gloomy. He asked the government to take concrete steps to save the tourism industry.