3 injured in car mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 1 Mar: A Scorpio car, UP16-DB-9916, which was coming towards Mussoorie, went off the road a kilometre before Suvakholi, here, today. Its three occupants had a narrow escape, suffering only minor injuries.

With the help of people and police, all three were taken to a nearby hospital and provided treated. They were coming this afternoon from Dhanaulti to Mussoorie when the mishap occurred. Devash Singh s/o Munni Prasad r/o Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, Kunal Thakur s/o Betpal Singh r/o Mayur Vihar, Delhi, and Lalit Sharma s/o Devpal Sharma r/o Bulandshahr, were injured.

Mussoorie police Incharge Girish Chandra Sharma said that the incident is being investigated. The relatives of the injured have been informed.