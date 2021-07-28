3 injured in car mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 27 Jul: A car plunged off the road, injuring three people, near the Mussoorie Tehri Bypass at Suwakholi. They were transported to Dehradun via 108 ambulances. The car, I-20 DL-SCC-6288, crashed into a ditch near Suwakholi in which three people were injured.

Local resident Devendra Aswal said that the tourists who came from Delhi to Dhanaulti were returning home. Suddenly a part of the road collapsed near Suwakholi and the car fell into a ditch in which the passengers Sushil, Rameshwar and Anurag were injured. He said that the accident took place due to the collapse of the buttress under the road due to rain. He has demanded that action should be taken to identify and repair these roads so that accidents can be prevented from happening.