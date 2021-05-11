3 killed in road mishap

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 10 May: A Bolero vehicle plunged down the hillside near the Patlot area leading to the death of 3 and injuries to 6 persons. Local people transported the injured to the Primary Health Centre at Okhalkanda from where they were referred to a higher centre.

The Bolero was taking the passengers home when it went off the road. Hearing the sound of the crash, local people rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Those killed were Champawat resident Gomti Devi, her son Gaurav (5) and the driver, Mahesh.