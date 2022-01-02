3 Senior IPS Officers promoted, given new postings

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: The government has promoted 3 senior IPS officers and assigned new responsibilities to them just before the assembly elections. Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Gunjyal has been given the charge as Intelligence Chief, while Additional Director General of Police, V Murugesan has been given the responsibility of crime and law and order. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Anand Vardhan, informed that PVK Prasad has been given charge as Director Prosecution. Amit Kumar Sinha has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Telecom. V Murugesan has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Law and Order. Apart from this, Kewal Khurana has been made Inspector General of Police P&M. Vimla Gunjyal has been made Inspector General of Police, CID and Police Telecom, Nivedita Kukreti has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police Intelligence, Renuka Devi promoted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Crime and Law and Order, Inderjit Singh has been made Deputy Inspector General of Police, PAC Headquarters and Deputy Director Vigilance, Amit Srivastava has been made General IRB II Dehradun. These officers have been given new postings after getting promotions.