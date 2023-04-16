3 trains including Upasana Express resume operations from Doon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Apr: The operation of three major trains running from Dehradun namely, Upasana Express , Janata Express and Kumbh Express has been resumed with immediate effect. The station superintendent told that the operation of these three trains had been put on hold given the fact that railway tracks near Lucknow were undergoing repairs for past few days. In such a situation, the railway had stopped the operation of several trains on this track. These trains included Upasana Express , Janata Express and Kumbh Express running from Dehradun.

Now that the repair work has been completed, the operations of these trains has been resumed. Due to the stoppage of these trains , the passengers of Lucknow-Gorakhpur route were facing a lot of inconvenience. It is to be reminded here that operation of many trains from Dehradun keeps on getting obstructed and put on hold almost throughout the year due to various reasons, whether it is the repair or maintenance work of the tracks, laying of new tracks, or due to “fog” in winters. The state government has been demanding operation of new trains from Dehradun, Haridwar and Kathgodam including Vande Bharat Express . Most of the daily trains from Dehradun are running from the British era like Janata Express , Howrah Express and Dehradun Bandra Express which run to very important cities like Kolkata, Varanansi-Gorakhpur and Mumbai but take far too long to be of much use for the passengers wanting to go to Kolkata or Mumbai from Dehradun or to come to Dehradun from Kolkata and Mumbai.

Dehradun needs one fast daily express to Mumbai and one to South and one fast train to Kolkata.