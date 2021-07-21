3 water pipelines of Jinsi Pumping Station damaged by road construction activities

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 20 Jul: Three main pipelines of the Jinsi Pumping Station have been damaged due to construction of the Kempty-Thatyud Motorway.

The pipelines that provide drinking water to the Jinsi Pumping Station have been damaged by boulders and stones resulting from construction of the Kempty-Thatyud Motorway, creating a drinking water problem in Mussoorie. Drinking water is being provided to 5 to 30 percent population of Mussoorie through alternative arrangements by the Garhwal Jal Sansthan. Drinking water is supplied from the Jinsi Pumping Station to many areas including Jinsi.

Two of the pipelines were reportedly repaired by the Garhwal Jal Sansthan till late Tuesday evening, while one line remains damaged. The mountain is being cut for the construction of the Kempty-Thatyud motorway, which has also threatened the seven natural water sources that supply drinking water to Mussoorie. It is believed that, if the road is constructed, these natural sources will dry up in the coming future, which will cause drinking water crisis to much of Mussoorie’s population. In the past, there was a demand by villagers and nature lovers to change the alignment of the Kempty Thatyud motorway so that the natural water sources could be saved.

A team has been constituted by the District Magistrate, Tehri, comprising the Naib Tehsildar, a PWD officer and Deputy Director and Senior Geologist, Tehri, to conduct a joint inspection. Tripen Singh Rawat, Assistant Engineer, Garhwal Jal Sansthan, said that the seven water sources of Jinsi that supply drinking water are being damaged by the road project. The team will submit a report after conducting an onsite inspection to the District Magistrate soon.