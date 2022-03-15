31 police trainees take oath at induction ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: SSP JanmejayaKhanduri administered the oath to police trainees at the Police Lines, here, who have been recruited under the Deceased Dependant Service Rules. These personnel were under training in various districts for the past 9 months.

They took the oath of service and secrecy today for their assigned posts. They will now serve the mainstream police.

During the oath ceremony, SSP Janmejaya Khanduri motivated the personnel to stay true to their duty and display utmost integrity. He also awarded them for their outstanding performance during the training period. Newly inducted Lady Constable Sandeep Rani, Constable Aashish Kumar and Constable Shobhashish Bhatt were presented awards. The Best Cadet Award was won by Constable Amit Kumar.

A total of 31 personnel (17 males, 14 females) completed their training. They have received training on the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, Evidence Act, Criminal Act, Police and Society, Human Behaviour, Psychology and Personality Development, Criminology and Police Records, Police Organisation, Administration and Police Regulations, Post-Term Training, Field Craft, Arms Training, and Physical Training, Physical Education, Training in riding Motorcycles. They also learned computer operation, yoga, etc. also.

Guest Lectures were given on first aid, disaster management, fire mitigation and rescue, forensic science, bomb disposal, etc.

SP Traffic, SP City, SP Rural, and SP Crime were also present on the occasion.