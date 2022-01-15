3200 new Covid cases reported in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Jan: A total of 3200 new Covid cases have been reported in Uttarakhand over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 12,349 in the state.

As has been the trend, Dehradun continues to lead in the number of cases with 1030. As many as 543 cases were reported in Haridwar, 494 in Nainital district, 429 in Udham Singh Nagar, 131 in Pauri, 112 in Tehri, 46 in Champawat, 58 in Pithoragarh, 165 in Almora, 38 in Bageshwar, 40 in Chamoli, 52 in Rudraprayag and 62 in Uttarkashi.

What should be a matter of concern is the fact that every single district now has significant number of Covid cases. In the past 24 hours, 3 deaths were also reported, taking the total number of deaths from Covid to 7,438 in the state, so far. With the elections around the corner, the current wave of Corona needs to be tackled much more strictly than is being done at present. Testing also needs to be increased as the positivity rate has crossed 10 percent already. Today, only around 27,000 samples were sent for testing. Uttarakhand has a significant influx of tourists and people coming from outside the state every day and despite the directions on random sampling, not enough sampling is being done so far.