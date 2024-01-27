35 sarpanches of U’khand’s frontier districts to witness RD Parade

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: On the 75th Republic Day, the Government of India has specially invited the beneficiaries of welfare schemes of different sectors and ministries like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, Farmer Production Organisations, etc., to the parade to be organised on Kartavya Path on 26 January. Apart from this, the Sarpanches, Pradhans and Uppradhans of the villages covered under the Vibrant Village Scheme, which is being run for the all-round development of the border areas, have also been invited to the RD parade.

As many as 35 sarpanches of border districts of Uttarakhand, namely Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh along with their spouses have been specially invited to witness the parade. Apart from this, 23 Deputy Sarpanches of these districts have also been invited.

Sarpanch of Niti village of Chamoli frontier district, Hemlata Rana is very excited on receiving the invitation for the Republic Day parade. She and her husband, Mukesh Rana, have expressed gratitude to the Government for this invitation. The invited Sarpanch of Mana village of Chamoli, Pitamber Singh, is also happy with the invitation received. He said that he is going to witness the parade and programmes on 26 January along with his wife Gayatri Devi. He said that it is for the first time that Sarpanches and Up-Sarpanches of villages of the border districts of the country are being invited to watch the Republic Day Parade. He acknowledged that the government is making best efforts for the development of marginal areas through the Vibrant Village Scheme.

Sarpanch of Mukhwa village of Uttarkashi district, Shivkala Devi along with her husband, Sanjay Singh, has also been invited. Sarpanch of Dharali village, Prabha Devi, and her husband Pradeep Singh, will also be at the parade. Pradeep said he would be able to see the different cultures, development and bravery of India during the parade.

Sarpanch of Gunji village of Pithoragarh, Suresh Singh, said that he is excited by the fact that the government is inviting public representatives from villages located so far away for the RD celebrations. Sarpanch of Kuti village of Pithoragarh, Dharmendra Kutiyal, and head of Duktu village, Virendra Duktal, are also excited at getting the invitation for the parade.