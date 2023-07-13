35th Death Anniversary observed of Cambrian Hall Founder

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 July: In a heartfelt event, the Cambrian Hall family honoured the life and accomplishments of its esteemed founder , Late Col Shashi Shumshere JB Rana, whose pioneering vision and unwavering dedication played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of the institution. The event started with the lighting of the lamp and floral tribute offered by the President of the Board of Trustees of Cambrian Hall , Krishna Shumshere JB Rana, Members of the Board of Trustees, Gen Shakti Gurung, Shikha Ghildiyal, Director, Sonam Rana, the Principal of the school Samuel Jaideep, Vice Principal Dr RC Uniyal, Coordinators and the House Masters and House Mistresses.

During the Memorial Service, a heartfelt speech was delivered by the Principal, Samuel Jaideep, providing a glimpse into Col Shashi Shumshere JB Rana’s life and the indelible impact that he left on the school community. He recalled the founder ‘s tireless commitment to education, emphasizing how his unwavering determination opened doors of opportunity for countless young minds. To honour the founder ‘s enduring legacy, the school choir sang songs expressing profound gratitude. Dharam Gurus imparted their words of wisdom. Their teachings inspired to seek inner peace, cultivate compassion, and deepen the connection with the Divine.