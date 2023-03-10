35th IYF at Parmarth Niketan all set to welcome Yoga lovers

By Our Staff Reporter

RISHIKESH, 7 Mar: On the eve of the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, here, teachers, presenters and participants from across the world have started pouring in for what is to be one of the most highly anticipated Yoga Festivals this year after nearly three years of pandemic. A sacred Holika Dahan ceremony and Ganga Aarti led by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Director of International Yoga Festival, led all of the participants in a sacred Swaha fire ceremony with prayers that, through yoga, all could become as pure and devoted as Prahlad. The ceremonial burning of Holika fire was followed by drumming by the world famous percussionist Sivamani while all of the participants danced around the sacred fire. A special Holika Dahan cultural programme was put up by the Rishikumars of the Parmarth Gurukul.

Tomorrow, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) in the presence of more than 1100 participants from nearly 90 countries, will officially inaugurate the 35th Annual International Yoga Festival! The event is being held in association with the Ministry of Tourism, in association with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The Festival at Parmarth Niketan will highlight India’s pro-planet and pro-people culture.

The event draws India’s most revered names in spiritual leadership and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via live video conferencing in 2017, and inaugurated in-person by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in 2018.

During the Festival, participants have the opportunity to join over 170 classes, workshops, lectures, discourses and interactive sessions on topics including a wide variety of Yoga Asanas (including Kundalini, Power Vinyasa, Iyengar, Ashtanga, Hatha and so many more), Pranayama, Sound Healing, Ayurveda, Meditation, as well as Ancient Indian Philosophy and Vedanta, Classical Indian Dance and Musical instruction. In addition, there will be music and dance performances each evening presenting the culture and heritage of India.

The highlights of this year’s festival will include talks by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Swami Ramdev, Swami Avdheshanand and Acharya Balkrishan. A special Holi celebration will be held on 8 March morning with eco-friendly all “green” Holi colours. The Divine Spiritual Plenary Series will feature spiritual leaders, motivational speakers and experts from around the world such as Dr Vandana Shiva, Rev Michael Beckwith, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Ken Honda and many more. Inspirational musical performances will be presented by Sufi Singer Kailash Kher; Ecstatic Rhythm and Soul percussionist Drums Sivamani and Sufi singing by Runa Rizvi; Ecstatic Kirtan with the Kirtaniyas and Mayapuris; a Hafla Music Night with Gil Ron Sharma. Also, special cultural performances will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture starring folk/tribal artists from across the country, including Uttarakhand. A special meditation session will be held at the Maharishi Ashram, as also Havans and Divine Ganga Aartis along the holy banks of the Ganga.