3D 4K Gynae Laparoscopic Surgery workshop held at Luthra Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre marked a significant milestone in gynecological medical education and advanced treatment by successfully hosting a cutting-edge operative Laparoscopy workshop on 14-15 May. This intensive workshop showcased challenging cases in gynecology and featured the utilisation of the latest 3D 4K Rubina System from STORZ, Germany, emphasising the centre’s commitment to adopting breakthrough technologies for complex procedures.

Over the course of two days, nine supra major cases were meticulously operated upon. These included complex procedures such as laparoscopic neo vagina creation for vaginal agenesis, total laparoscopic hysterectomy for severe endometriosis, TLH in patients with previous three C-sections accompanied by extensive adhesions, removal of large fibroids through myomectomy, and skilled repair of recurrent scar endometriosis. Furthermore, the management of Umbilical Endometrioma, fertility-preserving surgery for grade four endometriosis, and Hysteroscopy-guided septum Excision were also performed with outstanding results.

Founded by renowned senior Gynecologist Dr Savita Luthra in 1972, Luthra Hospital quickly established itself as a pioneer provider of first-rate health services for women in Dehradun. Dr Arti Luthra has been instrumental in introducing Laparoscopic surgery and advanced Fertility treatment since 2005, ensuring that the institute remains at the forefront of women’s healthcare.

The success of the workshop was made possible by the collaborative efforts of an elite team comprising Dr Jay Mehta from Shree IVF Centre, Mumbai, and Luthra Hospital’s own highly esteemed specialists including Dr Daisy Pathak, Dr Vanita, Dr Pallavi, Dr Yogita, Dr NK Agarwal and Dr Abhishek Khanna.

Laparoscopic surgery provides several benefits over traditional surgery. It uses a minimally invasive approach which means smaller incisions and less tissue disruption compared to open surgery. This translates into shorter hospital stays for patients as well as faster recovery times.