3rd day of Rajya Yuva Mahotsav spotlights Career Guidance Sessions

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Organised by the Department of Youth Welfare & PRD, the highlights of the third day of the ‘Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav 2023-24’ were several career counselling sessions which were held with the support of the state education department. These sessions, conducted by experts in the field, focused on empowering the participants to make informed choices for their future endeavours.

The Chief Guest on the third day was Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal. In his address, he remarked, “Congratulations to the winners and all participants. Your dedication and talent reflect the bright future that lies ahead for the youth of Uttarakhand.”

The five-day-long programme has witnessed several competitions, including solo and group folk dances, solo and group folk singing, life skill-based poster and painting competition, throw ball, musical chairs, and many more.

The results of the various competitions held during the programme were also announced in which Srishti Bhardwaj from Dehradun stood first, Rashmi Arya from Almora, second, and Suman Rawat from Champawat, third, in the Solo Folk Dance Competition. In the poster competition, Vedanshi from Dehradun bagged the first position, Arushi Semwal from Dehradun, the second, and Monika from Udham Singh Nagar, the third. In the story writing competition, Priyanshu Pandey from Champawat stood first, Manish Rawat from Dehradun, second, and Rishija from Udham Singh Nagar, third. In the Solo Folk Singing Competition, Anshika from Dehradun was first, Rajat Pal from Haridwar, second, and Anjali from Champawat, third.

The winners of the Mega Lucky Draw were also announced. The first prize was awarded to Siddhant Arora, the second to Sunita Negi and the third to Pankaj Kumar. The prizes to the winners were presented by the Chief Guest, Prem Chand Aggarwal.

During the day, several cultural performances were presented by various universities of the state. An informative session on ‘Youth As Job Creators’ was also held for the youngsters present.

The exhibition held during the Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav showcased a vibrant array of talents and creations. With over 250 stalls by start-ups, youth groups, and self-help groups, the programme provided a platform for participants to display their innovations in handicrafts, textiles, millets, traditional and local food, and more. Visitors in thousands thronged the exhibition, creating a lively atmosphere filled with diverse cultural offerings.

The Director of the Department of Youth Welfare & PRD, Jitendra Kumar Sonkar, said, “The Uttarakhand Rajya Yuva Mahotsav reflects our commitment to nurturing the diverse talents of our youth, empowering them for a brighter future.”

The third day of the Yuva Mahotsav concluded with a rocking musical performance by singers Ruhaan Bhardwaj and Karishma Shah.

Also present on the occasion were Additional Director RC Dimri, Joint Director Ajay Aggarwal, Deputy Directors Shakti Singh and SK Jairaj, and Assistant Directors Neeraj Gupta and Deepti Joshi.