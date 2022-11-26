3rd Dehradun International Science & Technology Festival begins

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: The inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Dehradun International Science and Technology Festival (DISTF) was held, here, today.

The welcome address was given by Dr DP Uniyal, who talked about upcoming projects of UCOST and explained the three day schedule of DISTF.

Chief Guest Dr Hemchand Pandey said that medical science has grown with the development of science and technology. He talked about how lifestyles have changed and how these changes have affected health. Malnutrition, obesity, diabetes and cardiac arrests have become common. He also described the adverse effects of alcoholism and smoking, which are increasing in the state. He congratulated DG, UCOST, and his team for the science city project and DISTF.

Dr Anita Rawat talked about the importance of education and capacity-building activities. She explained technology-based enabled education initiatives, strengthening of labs, e-content generation and STEM labs developed by USERC in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand. Dr Kalachand Sain talked about climate change and its impact on health, environment and energy security. He also spoke about the Himalayan ecosystem and how it is linked with the energy system and the need for a sustainable balance between both. Prof (Dr) Durgesh Pant thanked all the dignitaries. He talked about scientific understanding and temperament and also about upcoming projects of UCOST, which include the science city project, Astro Park in Haldwani, and the Regional Science Centre in Almora.

Kunwar Raj Asthana proposed the vote of thanks.

The 3rd DISTF Exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr Hemchand Pandey. More than 55 participants are presenting at the exhibition, including both government and non-government organisations. These include UCOST, Smart Circuit Innovation Pvt. Ltd., ZSI Northern Regional Centre, Dehradun, SPECS, RSC, Krishi Van Research Centre, Bhartiya Grammothan Sansthan, ZSI, Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhayay Vigyan Gram Sankul Pariyojna, Samay Sakshay Publication, Institute of Research Development and Training Uttarakhand, Board of Technical Education, ONGC, Samarpan Society for Health Research and Development, Graphic Era University, Uttarakhand PG College of Biomedical Science, Saraswati Jan Kalyan evam Swarozgar Sansthan, Food Safety Drug Administration, National Health Mission, Aero Sports International, DIT-Science and Technology Exhibition, Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University, Doon Defence Academy, Roorkee College of Engineering, JB Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand Film Development Board, Uttarakhand Tourist Development Corporation, Bhartiya Chikitsa Parishad, Uttarakhand Evam Unani Sevayein, Uttarakhand Start-up Council, Millet Station, Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board, Sericulture, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, DXN Ganoderma, Centre of Aromatic Plants, UJVNL, PTCUL, UREDA, Shikshak Kalyan Foundation, SDRF,CSIR-NIScPR, and USERC.

A lecture on the magic of math was organised in which Amit Negi of Indian Public School, Raiwala, demonstrated mathematical techniques and concepts to save time in solving questions. In the poster competition, more than 500 students participated from DPS, Saint Kabir Academy, etc. In the aero-modelling workshop, drones were demonstrated having transponder systems and inbuilt sensors with their major application in agriculture.

A conference on Science, Technology and Agriculture (CONSTA) was held on the first day of the science festival. At the conference, 160 papers were received out of which 82 were selected. Students from DIT University, University of Technology and Engineering Roorkee, FRI, UPES, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Maharaja Agrasen University, Himachal Pradesh participated.