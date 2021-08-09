3rd ONGC handicraft project launched under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 8 Aug: Union Minister of State (MoS), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli launched the ONGC-supported Assam Handloom project ‘Ujjwal Abahan’ on 6 August via virtual platform. The project will support and train over a hundred artisans of Bhatiapar of Sivasagar in Hathkharga handicraft.

This project is in line with the government’s observance of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” under which Energy Maharatna ONGC has earlier launched two projects supporting the indigenous handicrafts of the country. Observing India’s 75th year of independence, PSUs under the Petroleum Ministry have undertaken 75 projects to be supported to commemorate each year of Independence. Among the 75 projects, ONGC is supporting 15, which will be implemented by 15 August, 2022. The 3rd initiative of ONGC is part of the first phase – in which the energy major will unveil five projects.

Thanking ONGC, Minister Teli said that the Assam Handloom project is worth over Rs 26 lakhs and expressed confidence that it will substantially benefit the local weavers and subsequently boost the rural economy. He noted that technological development is key to increasing productivity through these projects. He expressed optimism that the example set by ONGC would lead other PSUs to come forward and help support such beneficial schemes in the country.

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor said it was commendable that ONGC through this unique CSR project was supporting handicraft and generating employment in rural areas. He noted that the skill-based training included in the projects is a major leap towards empowering underprivileged people of the country.

ONGC CMD Subhash Kumar noted that it is a matter of pride and honour to host such CSR projects as a part of the government’s celebration of the 75th year of Independence. “ONGC has always been supporting local communities in and around its operational areas and will continue to do so.”

ONGC Director (HR) Alka Mittal assured support to such projects in future to make artisans self-reliant. Crafts contribute around Rs 13,000 crore to the economy of nation every year, she added. ONGC Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma joined from Bhatiapar, Sivasagar site, and assured all support to promote rich craft traditions of Assam.