4% hike in DA for state staff

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an increase of four per cent in the Dearness Allowance ( DA ) payable to the state employees. As a result of this rise, the state government employees will now get a total of 46 per cent DA . This increase in Dearness Allowance will also be applicable to the pension payable to the state government pensioners.

It may be pertinent to note here that an order in this regard has been issued by the government following the consent of the Chief Minister. As per the orders issued in this regard, the arrears of revised Dearness Allowance from July 1, 2023 to 31 December, 2023 will be paid in cash. From 1 January, 2024, Dearness Allowance will be paid along with the regular salary but the pension contribution of the employees covered under the Contributory Pension Scheme will be deposited in the account related to the new pension scheme along with the employer’s share while the remaining amount will be paid in cash.

The increase in Dearness Allowance will also be admissible to the All India Service officers working under the Uttarakhand government, subject to the above mentioned conditions and previously mentioned conditions/restrictions. These All India Services include IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service (IFS) etc.