4 sapper officers celebrate 80th birthdays together

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: A large number of sapper officers and their families assembled on 12 August to celebrate the 80th birthdays of Maj CP Oberoi, Col RK Mehta, Col KS Mann and Lt Col BM Thapa. All have completed 80 years of age, recently.

Four cakes were organised by the Oberais and the cutting ceremony was done by each couple one after the other. The officers will be getting financial benefits, also, having completed 80 years of age. Those who attended the ceremony were Col BD Gambhir-Kusum, Col SK Taneja-Manorama, Dinesh Malhotra- Geeta, Col SK Makin-Poonam, Col RP Jairath-Sushma, Col RK Mehta-Anup, Col BM Thapa-Meera, Major CP Oberoi-Aruna, Kashish, Farhan and many others.