41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship underway in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, has partnered with the Archery Association of India. Continuing with the partnership, the 41st NTPC Junior National Archery Championship is presently underway at Survey of India ground, here.

The annual competition hosted by Uttarakhand Archery Association began on 7 March and will conclude on 16 March.

NTPC’s partnership with the Archery Association of India (AAI) is aimed to nurture the potential of hidden talents in Archery. Through initiatives like the NTPC Junior National Archery Championship, NTPC aims to give a platform to the youth of India to showcase their talent and elevate India’s reputation.

This partnership is the biggest ever of its kind in Indian Archery and is one step forward towards the celebration of sports in India.

With a total installed capacity of 64,880 MW, NTPC Group has 71 Power stations including 29 Renewable projects. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects. Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC.