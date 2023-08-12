5 die in Tarsali area of Rudraprayag as car gets buried in debris

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 11 Aug: Last night, the SDRF team was informed by the District Control Room, Rudraprayag, that some vehicles are feared trapped inside the debris which fell due to landslide in Tarsali area.

An SDRF rescue team led by Chief Constable Mahesh Chand immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment. Taking quick action, the SDRF team immediately reached the spot and started the search operation. But due to torrential rains and stones falling from above, the rescue operation had to be stopped.

The SDRF team resumed the search operation as soon as the rain stopped this morning. The work on removing debris with the help of JCB also started from both sides of the debris pile. As soon as the big boulders were removed, it was seen that a Swift car was buried under the debris. The bodies of 5 occupants of the car were recovered by the SDRF from the pile of debris and handed over to the district police. The process of identification of dead bodies is in progress.

The SDRF team was told by the local people that the Swift Car bearing registration number UK 07TB 6315 was going from Phata towards Sonprayag and suddenly the vehicle got buried under the debris from the landslide.