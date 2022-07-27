5 matches held in 49th Jackie Memorial Football Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 25 Jul: The 49th edition of the Jackie Memorial Football Tournament commenced at St George’s College on 23 July and will continue till 14 August. A total number of 32 teams (14 Clubs and 18 Schools from Dehradun and Mussoorie) are participating in the tournament.

Five matches were played today.

In the St George’s College (B) versus Holy Angel School match, St George’s College won by 3 goals to zero. The goals for St George’s were scored by Maghav in the 8th minute and Rudratha in the 48th and 56th minutes. In the Kyarkulli Sports Club versus Barlowganj Sports Club (B) match, the former won by 10-0. For Kyarkulli, the goals were scored by Deepak in the 2nd, 10th, 36th and 58th minutes, Vikash in the 4th and 29th minutes, Naveen in the 13th and 15th minutes, Karan in the 16th minute and Ajit in the 17th minute.

Nirmala Inter College beat The Oasis School in the third match by 4-1. For Nirmala Inter College, the goals were scored by Ajay in the 15th minute, Suraj in the 34th and 56th minutes and Sagar in the 42nd minute. For The Oasis School, the only goal was scored by Arnav in the 46th minute.

St George’s College (C) beat Oak Grove School in the fourth match, 1-0. The winning goal was scored by Naman in the 53rd minute. St George’s College (B) beat Hampton Court School in the fifth match by 9-1. For St George’s College (B), the goals were scored by Rudrartha in the 11th, 21st and 33rd minutes, Maghav in the 23rd and 26th minutes, Rishab in the 30th minute, Akshat in the 37th minute, Shrey in the 41st minute and Naman Roy in the 57th minute. For Hampton Court School, the only goal was scored by Sahil in the 14th minute.

The referees for today’s matches were Mahender Singh Rawat, Pushkar Gusain, Jeevan Singh Bisht, Satish Chandra, SP Joshi, Rohan Chamoli and Sushant Ale.