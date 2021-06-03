5 Police inspectors transferred in Doon by SSP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: One day after a reshuffle of Circle Officers in Dehradun district, Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat today transferred Inspectors in charge of various police stations.

As per the orders issued today, Inspector Shishupal Singh Negi, Inspector-in-Charge at City Police Station (Kotwali Nagar), has been shifted as Inspector-in-Charge, Kotwali Rishikesh. Inspector Ritesh Shah, Inspector in-charge, Kotwali Rishikesh, has been shifted as Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali Nagar, Dehradun. Inspector Pradeep Bisht, Inspector in-charge at Covid Control Room, Police Lines, has been transferred as in charge of Kotwali Vikasnagar. Inspector Rajiv Rauthan, Inspector in-charge Kotwali Vikasnagar has been transferred as Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali Mussoorie. Lastly, Inspector DevendraAswal, Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali Mussoorie has been shifted as Inspector in charge of Covid Control Room at Police Lines, Dehradun.