5 students killed as pleasure trip turns ugly in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter
MUSSOORIE, 4 May: Five university students were killed and one injured when a Ford Endeavour SUV fell from the Jharipani area near the hill resort of Mussoorie early this morning, police said.
All the students, who were studying in IMS and DIT universities located at the foothills of Mussoorie, were returning from Mussoorie where they have gone for a pleasure trip when the accident occurred.
The exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle fell topsy-turvy on a 60 meter road below Jharipani with a big thud.
While four students died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
The injured girl identified as Nayanshree of Meerut is battling for life in the Doon Hospital in Dehradun, said SHO Mussoorie Arvind Kumar.
The victims have been identified as Aman Singh (Sahaspur, Dehradun), Divyansh Pratap Bhati (Jawalapur, Haridwar), Tanuja Rawat (Roorkee, Haridwar), Ashutosh Tiwari (Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Hridyansh Chandra (Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh).