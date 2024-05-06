5 students killed as pleasure trip turns ugly in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE , 4 May: Five university students were killed and one injured when a Ford Endeavour SUV fell from the Jharipani area near the hill resort of Mussoorie early this morning, police said.

All the students , who were studying in IMS and DIT universities located at the foothills of Mussoorie , were returning from Mussoorie where they have gone for a pleasure trip when the accident occurred.

The exact cause of the accident could not be ascertained. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle fell topsy-turvy on a 60 meter road below Jharipani with a big thud.

While four students died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital.