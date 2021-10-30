50,000th Covid Vaccination Dose administered at AIIMS Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 29 Oct:As many as 50,000 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered at the Covid Vaccination Centre of AIIMS Rishikesh, here, till today.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan congratulated the institute on this achievement, today.

Health Secretary Bhushan appreciated the fast-running Covid vaccination campaign during a programme organised at the vaccination centre of AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday. He said that due to the commendable work of the health care staff, the vaccination campaign has gained momentum.

During the programme, the 50,000th Covid dose of vaccine was administered to Khushiram Baluni, a resident of Bees Bigha, Rishikesh. Dr Mahendra Singh, in charge of the Covid Vaccination Centre, disclosed that these included 27,616 first doses and 22,384 second doses. As many as 10,846 doses had been administered to health care staff and frontline workers, while 39,154 doses had been administered to the general public.

Present at the programmer were MLA, Yamkeshwar, Ritu Khanduri, Prof Manoj Gupta, Dean, Academics, Prof Ashwani Kumar Dalal, Medical Superintendent, Prof Vartika Saxena, Head, CFM Department, Prof Quamar Azam, Head, Trauma Department, Dr Ajit Bhadauria, Dr Yogesh Bahurupi, Dr Madhur Uniyal, PRO Harish Thapliyal, Rajiv Chaudhary, Registrar, Senior Administrative Officer Shashikant Sharma, Administrative Officer Santosh, Ghevar Chand, Nursing Superintendent and many others.