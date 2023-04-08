55 Medical Officers inducted into Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 7 Apr: In an impressive Passing Out Parade, a total of 55 Assistant Commandant/Medical Officers, including 12 women, were inducted into the mainstream of the Indo Tibetan Border Police, today, after undergoing rigorous training of 6 months at the ITBP Academy, here. These medical officers were given intensive training in military and police related subjects like combat skills, weapon handling, physical training, intelligence, map reading and military administration, law and human rights during the rigorous and prolonged training. These trainees, for the first time, were also imparted ‘Krav Manga’ at the initiative of PS Dangwal, Inspector General, Director, ITBP Academy. This training method is used to train Special Commandos of the Israeli Army.

Among the passing out medical officers, 16 belong to Rajasthan, 7 are from Kerala, 5 from Punjab, 4 each from Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, 3 each from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 2 from Karnataka, 1 each from Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

During the Passing out Parade ceremony, these young medical officers took the oath of allegiance and dedication to the country and the Force.

Manoj Singh Rawat, Additional Director General, Western Command, ITBP, in his address as the Chief Guest at the Passing out Parade, congratulated all the newly passed out medical officers on their induction into the mainstream of the Force and wished them a bright future. He said that the responsibility of the medical officers in the Force is much more important. They have to render their services to make the Jawans of the Force physically and mentally fit and healthy, while making them aware about the health problems faced in high altitudes. They also have to motivate them to stay healthy. Apart from this, they also have to manage their proper treatment at the time of need.

ITBP has taken several initiatives in the direction of women empowerment in the Force and emphasis is being laid on increasing their active participation.

ITBP is a highly disciplined and intensively trained Force, working in forward posts of Indo China Border at altitudes up to 19,000 feet in difficult conditions with temperature as low as minus 45 degrees. Apart from guarding the extremely harsh border of the country, ITBP is also responsible for security of important institutions in the country and abroad. The Force is also engaged in internal security, VIP security, disaster management, any other special operations, and has always discharged its duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

The Chief Guest said that the history of ITBP has been very glorious. The Force has a lot of expectations from young officers. He was hopeful that with the training received at the Academy, they will be able to face every challenge successfully.

He also awarded the Best Trainees of the 52nd GOs Combatisation Course – AC/MO Chandrashekhar Das as All Round Best Trainee and Best in Indoor Activities; and AC/MO Puneet Bhagat as Best in Outdoor Activities.

The Chief Guest also released ‘Amogh’, the Academy’s e-magazine. He reminded that BPR&D has awarded this Academy with the Union Home Minister’s Trophy for Best Police Training Institute in the category of Officer Training Institutes for the years 2016-17 & 2021-22, a matter of pride for the entire ITBP family.

Also present were public representatives of Mussoorie, retired and serving officers of ITBP, officers of the local administration and other dignitaries.

Ajay Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General, Deputy Director, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Chief Guest, senior officers of the Force and relatives of the trainee officers pipped the shoulders of these newly inducted medical officers with stars. Synchronised demonstrations of PT, Krav Maga and Karate were also displayed during the ceremony. The ceremony concluded with a performance by the ITBP Pipe Band.