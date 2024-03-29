56 nomination papers found valid in U’khand: Jogdande

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande held a media briefing, today, and reported that during the scrutiny conducted of a total of 63 nomination papers filed in the state for the parliamentary elections, among the nomination papers found valid, 11 are related to Tehri Lok Sabha seat and 13 related to Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. Eight nomination papers were found valid in respect of Almora-Pithoragarh Lok Sabha seat, 10 related to Nainital Lok Sabha seat and 14 related to Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. In Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency, 7 nomination papers have been rejected due to technical reasons.

Jogdande stated that in case any candidate wants to withdraw his or her nomination, they can apply for withdrawal till 30 March by 3 p.m. The electoral rolls of the applications received in the state for service voters have been prepared, on the basis of which, 93,187 service voters have been registered. Of these 90,554 are male and 2,633 are female service voters.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer said that migrant voters of Jammu and Kashmir can also submit their form for postal ballot on Form 12c. If they request to vote physically, they can apply on Form M for this. This information has been made available to migrant voters through their Election Registration Officer (ERO). These persons have to take this action on their applications where they currently reside. These families and individuals who want to submit their Form 12c and Form M should contact the concerned ERO. After submitting these records, the ERO of the state will send these application forms in online mode to the concerned ERO, which will be in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This facility will be available only for three Lok Sabha constituencies of Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla.