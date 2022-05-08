624 types of Momos made in Graphic Era for world record

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Graphic Era deemed University has set yet another record. This new record has become a milestone in the unique journey of taste by making 624 varieties of Dim-sum (momos), which is among the most favourite fast foods in the world.

Graphic Era’s Department of Hotel Management has set a new record. In just 1 hour 45 minutes, the hotel management team, “Incredible-26”, amazed everyone by preparing 624 types of dimsums. Of these, 416 were Vegetarian Dimsums, while 208 were non-vegetarian. Various vegetables were used to prepare Vegetarian Dimsums and, to prepare non-vegetarian Dimsums, chicken, mutton, prawn and egg were used.

The wrapping for momos was prepared by using beetroot flour, Mandua Flour, multigrain flour along with the conventionally used Maida. Not only different types of stuffing, but different techniques were also used in preparation of these 624 types of momos. Different styles of Steam, Saute, Kotha, Fried Momos were also prepared. This team, comprising 26 students and teachers, started preparing momos before the judges at 11 a.m. This team was led by HOD, Hotel Management, Amar Dabral. In exactly 1 hour and 47 minutes, the team displayed all the 624 types of momos along with the description of ingredients used to prepare them. Ten types of Indian, Continental and Chinese sauces were used in the preparation.

President, Graphic Era Group, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala inaugurated the event. He said that these events not only give confidence to the students but also make them industry ready. From day one students are prepared for industry and the result of this preparation is that each and every student bags 4 to 5 placement offers after the completion of their course. Dr Ghanshala also said that dedication, honesty and positive thinking are the guarantee for success.

Dean, Department of Hotel Management, Dr RC Pandey and Head of the Department Amar Dabral said that this world record is the result of hard work and research which was carried out for months. During Covid times, Hotel Management students were given research projects on studying the varieties, taste and preparation of dim-sums. After in-depth study of these projects reports of students, different varieties of Dinsums were prepared. There are around 125 varieties of Dimsums served in hotel and restaurants. The 624 varieties of Dimsums were prepared including Garlic potato Dimsum, Egg and Spring onion Dimsum, Bottle gourd, Nutri and Mushroom Dimsum, Herb Butter Garlic Sauce Dimsum, Pesto Sauce Dimsum, 8 n 8 Sauce Dimsum, Black bean sour Dimsum, Labandar Dimsum, Salon Gravy Dimsum, Mandua Wrap Dimsum, Beetroot wrap Dimsum, Spinach wrap Dimsum, etc.

The team that prepared these 624 varieties of momos also included faculty and chef Mohsin Khan, Chef Sunil Kumar, Chef Yogesh Upreti, students Siddhaant Semwal, Asim Nagar, Aditi Sawant, Kartik Pandey, Divyani Thapa, Priya Khatri, Sohail Ahmed, Vivek Pandey, etc. The jury comprised Director, SIHM, New Tehri, Dr Yashpal Negi, Principal, IHM, Dehradun, Dr

Jaydeep Khanna and Comptroller, Governor House, Pramod Chamoli. The process for including this record in Limca Book of Records has been initiated.

Graphic Era Deemed University students tasted all the new varieties of Dim-sum (Momos). The students had a momos feast at the campus.