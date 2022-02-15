65.1 % polling recorded in Uttarakhand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 14 Feb: According to the data made available after the polling concluded at 6 p.m., about 65.1percent turnout of voters took place in Uttarakhand. In Dehradun, 62.34 percent voting was reported till 6 pm according to a preliminary estimate. Even at 6 p.m., long queues were seen inside many polling stations and outside the polling booths in the state, so the final figures are likely to go up slightly. Till 5 p.m., approximately 59.37 percent voting had taken place in the state. Till then, according to a rough estimate, 50.65 percent polling was reported in Almora, 57.83 percent in Bageshwar, 59.28 percent in Chamoli, 56.97 percent in

Champawat, 59.81 in Dehradun, 67.58 percent in Haridwar, 63.12 in Nainital, 51.93 percent in Pauri, 57.49 in Pithoragarh, 66.36 in Rudraprayag, 52.66 percent in Tehri and 65.55 percent in Udham Singh Nagar. Till 5 p.m., Haridwar district had recorded the highest voter turnout of 67.58 percent and Almora district lowest at 50.65 per cent. In Dehradun, the highest voter turnout was more than 69 percent in Vikasnagar till 5 p.m. and the lowest voter

turnout in Dehradun was reported from Rajpur constituency at 54 percent. Till 5 p.m., Raipur had also recorded around 55 percent turnout. Till 5 p.m., 59.09 percent voting was recorded in Mussoorie constituency. It may be recalled that, in the 2017 elections, 65 percent polling had been recorded. In 2012, 66.85 percent polling was recorded in the state. In the 2007 elections, 59.50 percent polling was recorded and, in 2002, which was the first election for Uttarakhand, 54.33 percentage polling was recorded.

Relatively lower turnout in Tehri and Pauri indicate that rather unfavourable weather might have played a role in lower polling as many of the constituencies had witnessed snowfall just a week ago.

Chief Election Officer Sowjanya disclosed that 294 VVPAT machines and 137 Bus, 155 CUs were replaced during the course of the polling process. She also said that 203 cases of violation of Model Code of Conduct were registered in the state

today. Uttarakhand held single phase polling for all its 70 Assembly seats, with a total of 82,66,644 voters

deciding the fate of 632 candidates.