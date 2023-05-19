66th Annual Prize Distribution; Sound & Light Show held at Children’s Academy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 May: On the occasion of the 66th Annual Day, a ‘Son-et-Lumiere based on the theme ‘Incredible India – Ancient, Before and After Independence’ was staged at the Children’s Academy on Tuesday evening. The show, ‘Sone ki Chidiya’, was organised to commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence and completion of 75 years of the nation’s existence.

Chief Guest Dr PVK Prasad, Director, Prosecution, praised the performance of the students and applauded the perfection in their acts. Along with his wife Dr Roopleen, he congratulated the Academic Achievers and gave away prizes to them. He also presented trophies to the winners of various competitions and tournaments.

The trophy for the Inter house Debate Competition went to Subhash House; for the Inter House Dance Competition to Tagore House; for Inter House Dramatics to Nehru House; for Inter House Patriotic Song Competition to Jhansi House; for the Inter House Basket Ball Tournament to Nehru House; and for Cock House to Nehru House.

As is customary, the Institution gave cash prizes of Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 to the toppers of Classes X and XII, respectively.

Sonia Ahuja, Principal, Children’s Academy, briefed the audience about the achievements of the Institution in the academic year, 2022-23.

Dr Prem Kashyap, Chairman, Children’s Academy Association, felicitated the Alumni of the Institution, Satish Sharma, Satish Aggarwal, Dr Archana Dogra, Rajeev Singhal and Sanjay Arora. Vimal Kishore, President, Children’s Academy Alumni Association, presented scholarship cheques of Rs 5000, each, to Samiksha Thapa and Khushi Singh.

Anil Mehra, President, SMC, was felicitated by the Chief Guest. Avi Nanda, the Director and Script Designer of the show was felicitated by the Chief Guest and Dr Prem Kashyap.

The show, ‘Sone ki Chidiya’, depicted stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata, Buddha, Mahavira, Mughal Period, Freedom Struggle, India’s independence, corruption, social evils, etc. Vibrant dances added colour to the show. The show left everyone mesmerised and spellbound. A large number of people enjoyed the show and left the premises with deep impressions of the enthralling performances of the students.

Dr Prem Kashyap formally proposed vote of thanks.