67 persons vaccinated in Kyarkuli Bhatta Village

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Jun: As many as 67 people above 45 years of age were vaccinated in Kyarkuli Bhatta village, here, today. Special arrangements were made by the Kyarkuli Bhatta Gram Panchayat in which people above 45 were vaccinated in the Panchayat Ghar. At the same time, 17 people were vaccinated at the Basaghat Primary School.

Village Panchayat leader Rakesh Rawat said that people have been constantly made aware on the prevention of corona infection. People coming from outside were not allowed to enter the village due to which corona infection was controlled in the village. He added that, along with rations, masks and sanitisers had also been distributed in rural areas and people had been urged to follow Covid rules. The effort would be to inoculate people above the age of 18 years living in the Gram Panchayat for free.

Dr Asaram said that 67 people had been vaccinated in the village and the second dose would be administered after 28 days.

Present on this occasion were Asaram Thapliyal, PSC, Bhagwantpur, Usha, Asha worker Reena Rawat, Sumitra Thapli, Jitendra Jadwan and others.