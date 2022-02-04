67 SGRRU students selected in placement drive

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: A Campus Placement drive was organised at Shri Guru Ram Rai University and as many as 67 students were selected by 30 national and multinational companies belonging to the IT, Pharma, Education and Insurance sectors. Samishta Dhyani, a BSc student of the university, has been selected for a package of Rs 7.5 lakhs per annum by UpGrad Company of the Education Sector.

Vice Chancellor Dr US Rawat has extended his congratulations to all the students selected. Vice Chancellor Rawat stated that special Personality Development Programmes have been organised for the overall development of the students.

Placement Officer of the University, Dr Manisha Mainduly disclosed that the university organises Campus Placement drives from time to time for the students. Considerable demand has been coming from companies belonging to the IT, Pharma, Agriculture, Education, Insurance and Banking Sectors. While motivating the students to perform at their best, she said that the students must adapt themselves according the demands of the market along with quality knowledge of the course. She said reputed companies easily find potential employees, who are well trained in their employment oriented courses as well as have knowledge to tackle the current market requirements, at Shri Guru Ram Rai University. This is why the university is becoming a preferred destination for major companies.