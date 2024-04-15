6th All India PC Batta Memorial Inter School Cricket Tournament at Kasiga from 15 Apr

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 13 April: A press conference was organised on Saturday, at Press Club to announce the commencement of the 6th All India PC Batta Memorial Inter School Cricket Tournament 2024 to be hosted at the picturesque Kasiga School premises between 15 to 31 April.

Ramesh Batta , Chairman of Kasiga School , expressed his heartfelt dedication to promoting sports and providing a platform for budding cricket enthusiasts to showcase their talents. He emphasized the tournament ‘s aim to foster social interaction among students and facilitate skill development in the sport. During the question-and-answer session arranged to seek further information about the tournament , Ramesh Batta and VK Verma, the Head of Sports at Kasiga , effectively addressed all inquiries to the satisfaction of the attendees.

The tournament , which features 16 teams representing regions including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, promises intense competition as schools vie for the prestigious title. The highlight of the tournament includes attractive prizes, medals, running trophies, and a free kit for the winning school .