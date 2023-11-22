6th Convocation Ceremony held at Swami Rama Himalayan University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Swami Rama Himalayan University hosted its Sixth Convocation Ceremony at Jolly Grant, here, today. Lt General Gurmit Singh was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Degrees were conferred upon 644 students from various disciplines, including Medical, Paramedical, Nursing, Engineering, Management, Yoga Sciences, and Biosciences. The university made extensive preparations to make the convocation ceremony a grand and memorable one. The event began at 11 a.m. with the participation of Chief Guest, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

The Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, welcomed the Governor.

On the occasion, 14 toppers received academic awards, one student was honoured with the Swami Rama Best Graduate Award, and six researchers were awarded PhD degrees.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana mentioned that the previous convocation ceremonies were held in 2016, 2017, and 2022, with notable Chief Guests such as former President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) showered praise on SRHU for its humanitarian work, which is at the heart of its abilities to respond to complex emergencies in society, at large, and on the academic front in particular. He urged the degree recipients to make the most of their learning, intelligence, creativity, buttressed in an atmosphere of spirituality by aligning themselves with the highest cosmic plane.

Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana expressed the hope that the college experiences of the degree recipients will have a positive impact on, both, their personal and professional lives and will prepare them fully for the outside world in keeping with the dream envisioned by the founder, Dr Swami Rama.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal, in his address, highlighted how SRHU ever since its inception has been a strong academic family energising and equipping students to be a strong influence in the world. He pointed out how top achievers from the academic, scientific and others fields are part of the SRHU family adding to its rich fabric.