6th Inter School Roller Skating Championship held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: The 6th Inter School Roller Skating Championship was held at St Thomas School, Roshnabad, Haridwar, on 31 October. Approximately 200 skaters participated in the competition from various schools of Uttarakhand.

A total of 32 skaters participated from Dehradun district, out of which 12 won medals.

The medal winners were: Anmol Pandwar – Gold; Sarthak Kumar – Gold; Preesha Bhurat – Gold; Vihaan Kamboj – Silver; Pavika Sharma – Silver; Nakshatra Gaini – Silver; Aprajita Bhanot – Bronze; Arjav Mamgain – Bronze; Advika Agarwal – Bronze; Jhanvi Khan – Bronze;

Priyanshu Debele – Bronze; and Aditya Vardhan – Bronze.

Present at the presentation ceremony were Shantanu Manglik (Secretary, Haridwar District Roller Skating Association), Chief Referee Priyank Sharma, School Director Rahul Chauhan, Vatsal Saxena, etc.

Chief Guest and MLA Aadesh Chauhan distributed medals to the winners.