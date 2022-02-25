7 Throwball players from Mussoorie to play for U’khand team

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Feb: Seven players from Manav Bharati India International School, here, have been selected for the Uttarakhand team that will play in the National Throwball Competition to be held in Udupi, from 4 March. The other 8 players have been selected from Roorkee and Haridwar.

At a press conference held in the auditorium of a local hotel, today, Municipal Councilor Pratap Panwar and Councilor Darshan Rawat reported that there is even more talent in Mussoorie and surrounding areas, but due to lack of an appropriate platform, it fails to shine. They said that financial help had been given by them to encourage the players.

They said it is a matter of pride for Mussoorie that these players have been selected for the Uttarakhand team. They said that everyone should come forward to encourage the players and boost their morale. They said that there is also no play field for the sport in Mussoorie, which also proved an impediment. They asked the government to immediately construct the Bhiladu Stadium in Mussoorie.

Team coach Lalit Verma said that, even before this, the players of Manav Bharti India International School have participated in national level competitions.

Akshay Panwar, a member of the Throwball team, said that he had participated in earlier competitions at the national level. Present on the occasion were councilor Nandlal Sonker, Pankaj Khatri, Mohan Negi and others.