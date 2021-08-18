75th Independence Day celebrated by DESL

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL) and Sangyukt Nagrik Sangthan, Dehradun, has stated that a large number of Ex-Servicemen of Doon Valley assembled at the DESL office complex, here, under the aegis of President Col US Thakur (Retd), to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour and enthusiasm.

Brigadier RS Rawat (Retd), President, Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen’s League, was the Chief Guest and hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion.

Col Thapa and Col Thakur addressed the gathering, paying homage to the freedom fighters and leaders who dedicated their lives to liberating the nation. Those present included Brig KG Behl, Brig VPPS Gosain, Cols SS Thapa, SP Pokhriyal, LB Khatri, DK Pradhan, Neeraj Khanna, Maj BB Limbu, Capts TD Bhutia, Neel Kumar Thapa, YS Bisht, MB Rai, Subs BS Thakur, BS Mall, Havs LB Thapa, Nitin Thakur, Asstt Commandant AS Tung, Bhuvan Thakur, Naveen Chand, Jitendra Dandona and many others.