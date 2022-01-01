75th year of Adarsh Ayurvedic Pharmacy celebrated

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 31 Dec: Adarsh Ayurvedic Pharmacy celebrated its 75th year of founding with patients, h here, today.

The programme was inaugurated by All India Akhara Parishad Vice President Kothari Mahant Damodar Das Maharaj, Mahant Jinendra Muni, Mahant Sahdev Muni, Haridwar Mayor Anita Sharma, former Mayor Manoj Garg, former Municipality President Satpal Brahmachari and Farmers’ Commission Chairman Rakesh Rajput by lighting the ceremonial lamp after Dhanvantri Pooja.

Olga Chovakova, a special guest from Russia, attended the 75th year. She had been a brand ambassador of Adarsh products since 2010.

On this occasion, Kothari Mahant Damodar Das said that Ayurveda is the ancient medical system of India and has no side effects. Mahant Jendra Muni Maharaj also appreciated the services of Adarsh Ayurvedic Pharmacy and the expertise of Vaidyaraj Deepak Kumar. Mahant Sahdev Muni narrated his experiences related to Adarsh Ayurvedic Pharmacy for over five decades. Mayor Anita Sharma praised the excellent service rendered by Dr Deepak Kumar, Vaidya of the Pharmacy, and his colleagues. Manoj Garg and Satpal Brahmachari said that Vaidya Deepak Kumar represented the third generation at the pharmacy. Rakesh Rajput mentioned the successful treatment of complex diseases at the Adarsh Ayurvedic Pharmacy.

State Government Secretary Harichandra Semwal, senior Congress leader Arvind Sharma, former MLA Ramyash Singh, Ganga Sabha President Pradeep Jha, Irrigation Department official, Manju Danny, Subharti University Chairman Dr Atul Bhatnagar, RP Singh, CEO, Subharti Channel. Padma Prakash Swivedi and many others also spoke on the occasion.

Vaidyaraj Deepak Kumar recalled how his grandfather, Vaidyaraj Lalluji, had learned Ayurveda from his Guru, Vaidya Ramchandra (founder of Congress in Haridwar). He established the pharmacy on 15 August 1947. Since then his family’s journey to make human beings healthy continues. Allopathic medicines have never been used in his pharmacy till date. Medicines are made from fresh herbs brought from the Himalayas. Fifteen countries, including Russia, Ukraine America, Canada and the UK are served by the pharmacy. His father, Vaidyaraj Vijay Kumar, expanded operations and, now, he is engaged in serving the people. The 4th generation is also ready to take the journey ahead.

The guests were welcomed by Vaidyaraj Deepak Kumar, his brothers Sanjay Kumar and Naveen Kumar and sons Utkarsh and Saksham, etc. Richa and Rashmi Menon conducted the programme. Video congratulatory messages were sent by many, including BJP state president Madan Kaushik.