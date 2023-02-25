7th Law College Dehradun National Moot Court Competition begins

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: The 7th National Moot Court Competition started today at Uttaranchal University’s Law College Dehradun. Chancellor of the University Jitendra Joshi was the Chief Guest and Vice Chancellor Professor Dharma Buddhi was the Guest of Honour. The participants from various states of the country were welcomed in the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of the University.

Dean of Law College Dehradun, Professor Rajesh Bahuguna said that 47 teams from renowned law universities and colleges of the country participated in this 3-day long competition. Applications were invited three months in advance to enter the competition and, after going through a rigorous screening process, 28 best teams reached Dehradun today for the final round, which will be held on Sunday.

In his address, Professor Dharam Buddhi said that, for the last seven years, this competition has been organised regularly by the Law College Dehradun at the national level. Its objective is to provide a platform to law students so that they can hone their skills and showcase their potential at the national level.

Chancellor Jitendra Joshi said that Moot Court Practice is the link between legal education and court practice. The participant experiences the professional life in his student life. He advised the participants to keep the sanctity and traditions of the legal profession paramount.

Those present on the occasion were Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Budhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Prof Poonam Rawat, Manoj Thapliyal, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Anjum Parvez, Dr Praveen Rathi, Ramakant Tripathi, Dr Vaibhav Uniyal, Abhiranjan Dixit, Dr Bhawna Arora, Dr Anil Dixit, Dr Priya Laxmi, Amit Chaudhary, Dr V Bhuvneswari, Ujjawal Singh, Ambar Srivastava, Dr Khaleeq Ahmad, Ravneet Kaur, Dr Shikha Gairola, and hundreds of students.

The participating institutions are Gujarat National Law University, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, Army Institute of Law, Mohali, SOA National Institute of Law, Odisha, Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Law Centre II, Delhi University, ICFAI University, Dehradun, UPES, Dehradun, SRM University, Haryana, National Law Institute University, Bhopal, ICFAI University, Rajasthan, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Bennett University, Greater Noida, Marwadi University, Gujarat, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Haryana, K.LE. Society Law College, Karnataka, Gujarat, Govt College of Law, Ernakulam, Kerala, Symbiosis Law School, Maharashtra, University Institute of Legal Studies, Punjab, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, Amity Law School, Rajasthan, Nirma University, Gujarat, Lloyd Law College, Greater Noida, Saveetha School of Law, Chennai, Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, IMS Unison, Dehradun.