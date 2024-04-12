8 houses in Naitwad gutted in fire

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Apr: Eight houses were gutted in a fire simultaneously in Naitwad, district Uttarkashi, last evening and as a result the residents are rendered homeless. A massive fire was reported from Natwar in district Uttarkashi today as a result of which 8 wooden houses caught fire simultaneously and were reduced to ashes.

In the fire, all the goods kept in the house were also damaged completely. It is being stated that the fire broke out due to an explosion of an LPG cylinder after which the fire first engulfed the entire house and spread to other houses as well.

The fire was so severe that within no time four other nearby buildings also got affected. Due to the presence of all wooden buildings around the incident site, the fire spread rapidly, due to which all the household goods in four houses were burnt to ashes. Later, the fire spread to other houses but by then the police and the local people joined hands and managed to control the fire with great difficulty. People were able to save household goods kept in the other four houses. If the LPG cylinders had not been taken out from these houses in time, the fire could have become even worse.

Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that, at around midnight yesterday, an LPG cylinder caught fire in a house in Naitwad town. Eight houses have been damaged due to the fire. The names of the houseowners are Laik Singh Rana, Surat Singh, Kishan, Sovendra Singh, Mahavir Rana, Sain Singh, Jogendra Singh and Rajendra Singh. Four houses suffered total damage while another four also suffered heavy damage. He said that the revenue and disaster rescue team has reached the spot, which is assessing the damage caused due to the fire.