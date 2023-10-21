8 IAS officers from U’khand deputed as observers by Election Commission for Assembly polls duty

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The Election Commission of India has nominated 8 IAS officers from Uttarakhand for election duty in the upcoming assembly elections to be held in November. All these officers have been assigned the duty of Election Observers on behalf of the Election Commission of India. The assembly elections are due to be held next month in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Orders to this effect have been issued on behalf of Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand, Dr V Shanmugam. The officers from Uttarakhand have been assigned election duty in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In a letter issued by the Chief Election Officer, the Personnel Secretary and Vigilance Department have been asked to release eight IAS officers posted in the government with immediate effect for the election duty as desired by the Election Commission of India.

The 8 IAS officers assigned duty from the state are Dev Krishna Tiwari, Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Manuj Goyal, Umesh Narayan Pandey, Harish Chandra, R Rajesh Kumar, Deependra Chaudhary and Vineet Kumar.

Of them, Nitin Bhadauria and Manuj Goyal have been nominated as election observers in Chhattisgarh, while R Rajesh Kumar Dev, Krishna Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Deependra Chaudhary, Umesh Narayan Pandey and Harishchandra Kandpal have been nominated as observers for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. This week all these officers will leave for other states. In their absence, other officials of the Secretariat will look after the functioning of their departments.

It may be recalled that the Assembly elections are being held in two phases in Chhattisgarh. The first phase of elections will be held on 7 November. Voting in the second phase will be held on 17 November. On the other hand, elections in Madhya Pradesh and other states will be held in one phase. Voting is scheduled to be held on 17 November in MP. Voting will be held in Rajasthan in a single phase on 25 November. Counting of votes in all the 5 states will he held on 3 December and the results are expected to come out on the same day.