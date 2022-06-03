8 years of Modi Govt is golden period for India: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 2 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with the media in Haldwani on the completion of 8 years in power of the Modi Government at the Centre. At the press conference, the CM described the 8 year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as historic. He said that, in the last eight years, the prestige of the country had increased all over the world. The country had progressed as a stronger nation. In these eight years, there had been a change in the working style of the officials and the politicians in different spheres of governance. He said that now every scheme is being implemented at the grassroots level and the schemes are being operated keeping in mind each and every section. For the last 8 years, many works are being done while ensuring that the benefits of the schemes reach the last person standing in the queue.

Dhami said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, new energy had been infused within the country. He said that now almost every person had a bank account and even the poor had Jan Dhan Bank Accounts. Now every family had a cooking gas connection while the poor had it under the Ujwala scheme. He said that the world’s largest Covid vaccination campaign was conducted in India. India had also provided vaccines to neighbouring countries during this period. These eight years had been a golden period for the country. India is now creating new records of progress. The Union Government is working with the motto, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Chief Minister Dhami said that, under the leadership of Modi, the entire party is committed to building ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Modi had created history by working to free Kashmir of the restrictive Article 370 and other redundant laws, as well as ending the anomaly of two constitutions. He said that under the leadership of Modi the construction work on the grand Ram temple was going on at a rapid pace. The construction work on the sanctum sanctorum of the temple had also begun.

The Chief Minister emphasised that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the state government had resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, on which work had already begun. A committee had been constituted for this. He added that multi-dimensional schemes were being run in the state with the support and guidance of the centre. Some long stalled projects like the Lakhwar Vyasi project had also been restarted. The work on the Jamrani Dam project would also begin soon. In the last five years, projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crores had been approved for Uttarakhand. The state is well on way to become a developed one.

Dhami said that there is a special focus on tourism development in the state. In the direction of agriculture and women empowerment, special schemes are being run with the help of the Centre. The scope of the Ujjwala scheme is being continuously expanded in the state. He said that, before the election, the BJP had promised to give three free cylinders to the Antyodaya card holders in a year. Orders to this effect had already been issued.

The CM added that following the work culture of Modi Government, the state government is also working with the goal of simplification, solution and quick disposal.